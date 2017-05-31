From the WWE Rumor Mill: ‘This is your Life’ segment received poorly by WWE backstage officials

In the This is your Life segment that aired on RAW the past week, Alexa Bliss met a few of Bayley's childhood friends.

The ‘This is your life’ segment aired on this week’s episode of RAW

What’s the story?

As per Cageside Seats, the ‘This is your Life’ segment which aired on this week’s Monday Night Raw was received poorly by WWE backstage officials. The segment had received huge fan backlash on the internet as well.

Also Read: From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE removing 'This Is Your Life' segment from its history

In case you did not know...

In an attempt to build up the Raw Women’s Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Bayley at Extreme Rules, WWE had booked the ‘This is Your Life’ segment on Raw. The segment saw Alexa taking personal shots at Bayley by bringing in Bayley’s ex-boyfriend, her fourth-grade teacher and her childhood friend.

The segment received negative reactions from the WWE Universe and WWE is apparently trying to remove the whole segment from the history books.

The heart of the matter

The rumour from Cage Side Seats suggests that the Backstage officials are not happy with the segment that aired on Monday Night Raw. The fans had raised a string of complaints about the same but WWE has not responded to these.

The unhappiness of the backstage officials might be one of the reasons why WWE is trying to erase the segment.

What’s next?

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss and Bayley will face off against each other at Extreme Rules on June 4th. Hopefully, the match will not be affected by the cringe-worthy segment.

Author’s Take

It’s good to know that WWE has realised their mistake, however, it’s too late to erase the whole segment, at least from the minds of the WWE fans.

What’s done is done. WWE should think about moving on and concentrating on their future shows rather than trying to add salt to their wounds. Despite the negative publicity, people are talking about Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley and WWE should take this as a positive from the segment and move forward.