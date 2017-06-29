From The WWE Rumor Mill: Total Divas cast to go through some changes for Season 7

Here's what to expect from Total Divas Season 7.

Alexa Bliss will be joining the cast of Total Divas Season 7

What's the story?

The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are going to be some major changes to the cast of Total Divas this season.

In case you didn't know...

The E Network show Total Divas has aired six seasons, and the seventh has been in production since June 2017 though the final release date has not been mentioned yet. Total Divas has been well received by the fans, as evidenced by the fact that it is still on the air.

The heart of the matter

Among the ones who we know will not feature in the upcoming season of the reality show Total Divas, are Renee Young, Paige and Eva Marie. Alexa Bliss teased her inclusion in the cast in an Instagram post earlier which also means that her real life fiancé Buddy Murphy will probably join the cast.

The Princess of Staten Island, Carmella is also in line for a place in the cast, rumours suggest, along with her real-life boyfriend Big Cass. Nia Jax will also be added to the cast if rumours are to be believed.

Lana will possibly feature in a storyline related to her debut as a singles competitor and we should also expect to see Rusev on the show. Tyson Kidd is also set to return, having recovered from the severe injury after a dark match in 2015 where he broke his neck leaving him almost paralysed.

What's next?

Total Divas will return for a seventh season this year which is already in production if the WWE Superstar's Instagram posts are any indication.

Author's take

Total Divas will hopefully be returning for an eighth season if not more, judging by the popularity of the series. The fans also like to see their favourite Superstars outside the ring.

