5 Reasons why Nikki Bella is the greatest female WWE Superstar ever

Yes there are many legends in every industry, but there can only be one 'greatest'. Here's why Nikki Bella is that ONE.

@Bub3mi by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 24 Feb 2017, 17:29 IST

Bella deserves to be called one of the greats

It's always hard to appreciate greatness when it's staring you right in the face, people often only recognise great figures when they're gone or at the end of their peaks. When WWE fans often talk about the great female figures in wrestling history, they mention names like; Lita, Trish Stratus and the Fabulous Moolah.

Now it's time for Nikki Bella's name to not only be added to that list but for it to be placed right at the top.

As the face of a female generation, Nikki Bella has raised the bar so high for future women to come. She's showed us all that women are a legit entity in their own right. They can draw crowds by themselves, sell merchandise and be stars. Nikki Bella showed us this and it's time to give her props for it.

Here are 5 reasons why Nikki Bella is the greatest female WWE superstar of all time.

#5 Nine years of consistency

Nikki Bella is half-Italian, half-Mexican

To be the greatest, you must be able to adapt to all situations. Over the past ten years, the WWE has changed drastically alongside the conditions of the world. The reducing importance of kayfabe and increase in network connectivity has meant the way storylines are presented today have to be different.

In order to keep up with the times, you must do things you're not used to, whilst delivering the same quality. Nikki has not only evolved, she’s trailblazed.

Year after year, Nikki Bella has been the flag-bearer of the women's division, constantly producing great matches at high-profile events. As the Women's revolution came to fruition last year, Nikki once again raised the levels to stay at the top of the division.