From the WWE Rumor Mill: Tyson Kidd being transitioned into a non-wrestling role

Tyson Kidd might just be returning to the WWE in a non-wrestling role.

Kidd could make a WWE return

What’s the story?

ProWrestlingSheet is reporting that Tyson Kidd is being transitioned by the WWE into a non-wrestling backstage role. Kidd seriously injured himself in a dark match in 2015 against Samoa Joe and has been out of action ever since.

In case you didn’t know...

Tyson Kidd is a former WWE Superstar and is also the real-life husband of fellow WWE Superstar Natalya. During a dark match on the 1st June 2015 episode of RAW against Samoa Joe, Kidd seriously injured his neck after Joe had struck him down with a Muscle Buster move.

By all accounts, the extent of Kidd’s injuries was incredibly severe. Kidd himself Tweeted that only 5% of people survived the kind of injury that he sustained. Although it was initially announced by the WWE that Kidd would be out of action for a year, his retirement from in-ring action seems imminent at this point.

Despite him not being on-air anymore, there were reports in September 2016 that Kidd had renewed his contract with the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Tyson Kidd, as per reports, is being transitioned into a non-wrestling role with the WWE. The nature of said role is currently unclear, however, and rumours point towards him being put in either a backstage agent or producer role.

The possibilities of Kidd possibly ending up in an on-screen managerial capacity are also being discussed. Despite what his future holds, it is clear that Kidd will not return to wrestling and if he is utilised in any kind of a role in the WWE, it will not involve any in-ring action.

What’s next?

The reports of Tyson Kidd returning to the WWE for a non-wrestling role are just rumours at this point with no official confirmation by the WWE having been made as of yet. Kidd has confirmed, however, that he will be returning to the WWE-produced show Total Divas this season. His Tweet can be seen below:

Poor Eddie, still under 30 followers. Yes I will be on Total Divas this season — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) June 27, 2017

Kidd has given no hints as to him returning to the WWE TV in any other capacity yet.

Author’s take

It is very heartening to see the WWE take care of Tyson Kidd after he sustained such severe, life-threatening injuries while wrestling on their product. The WWE have been very forthcoming and supportive of the health concerns of all their talents, and it would be a great gesture on their behalf to employ Kidd in a non-wrestling on-screen role.

Kidd has always been someone that the WWE have been able to rely upon and I’m sure that he will excel in any role they put him in. Here’s wishing him all the best in his recovery and future!

