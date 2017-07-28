From the WWE Rumor Mill: Bad news on Chris Jericho’s schedule

Chris Jericho is back, but for how long?

Save SmackDown Y2J

What’s the Story?

Chris Jericho returned to WWE programming this Tuesday and there’s been a small update regarding how long he’ll stick around.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jericho’s return may be short-lived.

In case you didn’t know...

Jericho’s previous run began in January 2016 and lasted for more than a year until he lost the United States Championship to Kevin Owens on an episode of SmackDown.

Jericho left the company in May to go on tour with his band and returned this past Tuesday to challenge Owens to a rematch for the United States Championship. He competed in a triple threat match in the main event of SmackDown, but was pinned by AJ Styles.

The Heart of the Matter

On an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that Jericho’s return came without any indication and that he didn’t have any clear news regarding his return to the WWE. Transcription from Wrestling Rumors

“I’m not sure what his schedule is right now. I mean, he’s not advertised or listed for any shows going forward, but the reaction was certainly like he’s back. I know he’s still got concert stuff coming up, but aside from that, I don’t know if he’s got anything until September”

Meltzer reported that Jericho will be touring with his band in October through November so Jericho could stick around for the SmackDown pay-per-view after SummerSlam; which has yet to be announced.

What’s next?

Tune in next week Tuesday to see what Jericho will have to say about losing to Styles and costing his former best friend the United States Championship.

If Jericho is wrestling at SummerSlam, he may continue his involvement in the United States Championship picture.

Author’s take

Jericho’s presence this week was a much-needed source of unpredictable entertainment that SmackDown had been lacking these past few weeks.

The Gift of Jericho is back for now and the fans are drinking it in.