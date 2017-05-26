From the WWE Rumor Mill: Women's Money in the Bank match may not happen

A women's ladder match has been rumoured, but the WWE Universe might have to prepare itself for disappointment.

26 May 2017

The ladies of SmackDown may find history slightly out of their grasp

What’s the story?

The possibility of WWE booking a women’s Money in the Bank ladder match has been widely rumoured recently, but Cagesideseats.com has speculated that the match is far from set in stone. WWE’s plans are always changing, and there is every chance that the match could be cancelled before it happens, much like last year.

In case you didn’t know...

The Stephanie McMahon-approved women’s revolution kicked off in the summer of 2015, and in the two years since, WWE has seen new championships, its first women’s Hell in a Cell match, its first pay-per-view main event and more.

The prospect of a women’s Money in the Bank match seems like a natural progression. The ladder match was heavily rumoured to take place in 2016, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear, it did not happen.

The heart of the matter

Will the 2017 edition of Money in the Bank feature a women’s ladder match?

The booking of the females on SmackDown Live suggests something of the sort may well be in the offing, as the entire division finds itself embroiled in a battle between good vs. evil.

A five-woman match to determine a number one contender to Naomi’s title has been booked for next week’s show, with the winner likely to face Naomi at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

There is enough talent left over for a women’s Money in the Bank match to happen, but WWE may well get cold feet and decide against the history-making match. Four individuals will be left over from the five-woman number one contender match, with Lana waiting to make her debut on the sidelines.

WWE may well feel that this line-up isn’t strong enough for such an important match, and could hold off on booking it until a later date.

What’s next?

With less than a month to go until the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, more will become clear on this subject over the next three weeks. Much will depend on who prevails in the five-woman number one contender’s match next week, as well as what already exists on the booking board for the women of SmackDown Live.

Next week’s SmackDown Live should answer a number of questions regarding the likelihood of a women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Author’s take

A women’s Money in the Bank ladder match will happen at some point, but one look at the SmackDown Live roster suggests now would not be the right time. The division is too weak for the match to work, in my opinion, as inexperienced wrestlers such as Lana would have to be involved.

The match is inevitable, but 2017 is not the right time for it to happen.

