From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE anxious about Money In The Bank not being sold out

The show hasn’t been sold out yet

It is being reported by CagesideSeats that the WWE officials backstage are anxious about the ticket sales for the Money In The Bank Pay Per View. Their worries also extend to the bad ratings that the SmackDown LIVE go-home show for the Pay Per View has suffered from.

The WWE Money In The Bank 2017 Pay-Per-View is the eighth annual Money In The Bank event since its’ inception in 2010. This year, the show is exclusive to SmackDown LIVE and features five matches on the main card.

The event is being held at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on 18th June 2017.

It is being reported that tickets for the Money In The Bank 2017 event have still not been sold out. This is concerning for the WWE officials backstage as this would point to a poor build-up for the event as well as a lack of star power to fill up the seats on the Pay Per View.

Another cause of concern for officials is the fact that the June 13th go-home SmackDown episode for the PPV did the poorest ratings for a Blue brand episode in 2017. The show was only seen by 2.072 million viewers, which is the second lowest number for a SmackDown LIVE show since the brand split last year.

The only other SmackDown LIVE show to have performed worse ratings was the November 8th, 2016 edition of it. The dip in ratings was then attributed to it being the Election Night in the USA.

The Money In The Bank Pay Per View will be taking place on 18th June 2017 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will also be streamed live on the WWE Network.

While it may be too late for the officials to do anything to increase interest in the event now, they can certainly take cues from the poor performance of the Pay Per View and rectify their mistakes the next time.

The next Pay Per View involving WWE Superstars will be WWE Battleground on 23rd July 2017 and the company would certainly be looking for a better showing then.

