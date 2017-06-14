WWE Money in the Bank 2017: 5 potential winners of the Money in the Bank matchup

Who will be the one to walk away as the Money in the Bank ladder match winner? Here are the potential winners of the Money in the Bank.

by Marc Madison
14 Jun 2017

Money in the Bank once again appears to be the one match all eyes will be on

On Sunday, June 18th, SmackDown Live will officially have Money in the Bank under their brand. They have already slotted several matches for that night, which has brought a great deal of attention.

Whether it is Randy Orton's championship rematch against Jinder Mahal or the women's division's Money in the Bank ladder match, this event will certainly create some exciting moments. However, one match stands out as being worth the price of admission alone, and that is the Money in the Bank ladder match.

As has historically been the case, this match will give someone a championship match opportunity at the time and place of their choosing. Although the match involves six of the biggest names on the Smackdown Live roster, there is only one Superstar who we feel will not walk away as the winner.

We won't divulge who that is yet, suffice to say that individual isn't considered a contender to win, and read on. For the purposes of this list, we will rank the others according to the likelihood will walk away the winner of the Money in the Bank match, least to most.

Here are five potential winners of the Money in the Bank matchup.

#5 Sami Zayn

Zayn will be someone to contend with in this year’s Money in the Bank matchup

Dolph Ziggler, who is the only participant to have won before, Sami Zayn is the least likely potential winner. What fans can anticipate with Zayn in the match is exciting and captivating spots.

He appears more likely to be headed for a long program with Baron Corbin, and there is nothing wrong with that either. Zayn’s last ladder match was at Wrestlemania 33, where he was among the competitors seeking to walk away with the Intercontinental Championship.

Although a title isn't on the line here, the contract that comes with winning this match also ‘hangs in the balance'. To be picked for it should be considered a bit of a vote of confidence, but he isn't our top choice to walk away as the winner.