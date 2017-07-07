From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE bans another term from being mentioned

Another term appears to have been banned from WWE television.

Vince loves mixing things up



What’s the story?

As reported by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it seems as if WWE has banned another term from being mentioned regarding the Money in the Bank briefcase. Banning certain terminology is hardly something new for the company, who have been doing so for years now.

In case you didn’t know...

This year’s MITB pay per view, which was exclusive to SmackDown Live, didn’t exactly set the wrestling world on fire like previous incarnations of the event have done. The two winners of the actual ladder matches were Baron Corbin and Carmella, with the latter of the two having to win a second Money in the Bank match on SmackDown Live following a controversy surrounding James Ellsworth’s involvement in the original bout.

The heart of the matter

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company will now be referring to the Money in the Bank Briefcase as the Money in the Bank Contract. There’s been no confirmation as to why this slight switch was made, however, since the rumour was released there seems to have been a mostly positive response from the WWE Universe.

Also read: 5 things that are banned in WWE and the reasons why

What’s next?

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not any more terms meet their grizzly end in the weeks and months to come, or whether this is something of a one-off. Whatever the case may be it doesn’t feel like something that will affect the product on the blue brand all too much, and it probably just down to personal preference from Vince behind the scenes.

Author’s take

This really doesn’t mean too much in the grand scheme of things, and we’d prefer to focus on Corbin and Carmella actually doing some good work with the briefcases – sorry, contracts. Let’s hope that they can both successfully cash in their opportunities in the not too distant future because they deserve it.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com