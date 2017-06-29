From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE casting a young actor for Bray Wyatt and John Cena

WWE has a lot of child actors lined up.

Bray Wyatt and John Cena first faced off at WrestleMania 30

What’s the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is searching for child actors for Bray Wyatt. They are also casting child actors between the age of eight to ten for a commercial project called “Cena 2.0.”

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena is set to make his WWE return next week on the July 4th edition of SmackDown Live. He will be returning as a free agent, meaning that he won’t be tied exclusively to the blue brand anymore. He was the 7th overall pick in last year’s WWE draft.

Bray Wyatt is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins. The two former WWE Champions are set to go head-to-head for the first time in Great Balls Of Fire. He moved to RAW in April’s superstar shake-up.

The heart of the matter

The Observer noted that WWE had already hired a child actor to portray Bray Wyatt. Whatever it may be for, it should definitely be interesting to see what WWE has in the works if they are to use it as part of a storyline.

As for John Cena’s “Cena 2.0”, WWE is casting kids between the age of eight to ten to talk about how John Cena changed their lives or the lives of people around them. That looks like it’ll be a very heartwarming story. They are apparently paying $250 to people to participate in this.

John Cena has undeniably played a huge influence in the lives of children watching WWE and has been an inspirational figure for millions. That’s something no one can ever take away from him.

What’s next?

Bray Wyatt will continue his feud with Seth Rollins while John Cena will make his WWE return next week. Fans are clamouring to find out who Cena’s first opponent upon return will be.

Author’s Take

Hopefully, the child actor for Wyatt is used in a segment for a storyline that helps enhance his character. And hopefully, it also means that WWE has not yet given up on The Eater Of Worlds.

The John Cena commercial project looks like something that will generate a lot of interest and only help Cena’s career as he transitions out of WWE.

