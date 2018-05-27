From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE changes plans for SAnitY on SmackDown Live

What does the future hold for SAnitY?

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 27 May 2018, 00:30 IST 3.87K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SAnitY's future is up in the air after delay in SmackDown Live debut

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, WWE’s change of plans regarding SAnitY was discussed.

Addressing the fact that SAnitY hasn’t debuted on the main-roster yet, the belief is that WWE’s plans for the stable on the main roster may have changed.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

SAnitY is a professional wrestling stable that is best known for its work in WWE’s NXT brand.

The group comprises Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain & Nikki Cross—with several experts recently noting that the WWE plans on issuing a main roster call-up to the stable, with Cross being the only one to continue performing in NXT.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the WWE aired a vignette in order to hype the debut of SAnitY on SmackDown Live—however, the advertisements highlighting SAnitY’s main-roster debut have faded over the past few weeks, and the group is yet to officially debut on the main roster.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez elucidated that the very fact WWE is yet to have SAnitY make their SmackDown Live debut, proves that plans often change for the promotion.

Furthermore, Alvarez explained that there have been many examples of WWE having advertised something to come for RAW or SmackDown, however, said Superstars/angles never come to fruition on WWE programming.

Additionally, all signs point towards WWE’s plans to issue SAnitY a main roster call-up having changed.

What’s next?

As of this writing, the WWE are yet to address fan-speculation regarding SAnitY’s future on the promotion’s programming.

Fans can expect additional details concerning SAnitY’s future to unravel in the days to come.

Author’s take

SAnitY is an excellent stable, and one that is rather underrated in the professional wrestling community.

Here’s hoping the WWE hasn’t cooled down its plans for the stable on the main roster, and that SAnitY debuts on SmackDown Live sooner rather than later.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com