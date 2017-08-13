From The WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair hospitalized

Ric Flair had to be rushed to the hospital due to a heart condition.

The Nature Boy, Ric Flair

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been hospitalized due to a heart condition, and according to Pro Wrestling Sheet, it was serious enough for the Nature Boy to be admitted to the ICU.

However, since then, Flair's representative has released a statement saying, "Yes, Ric is checked into a hospital for some routine monitoring. No, there is no reason to panic. Yes, we’d like to thank his fiancé & the incredible hospital staff who are providing the best care. No, we cannot answer any personal questions. Yes, Ric would want you to go out and have a great weekend, Nature Boy style!"

In case you didn't know..

Ric Flair in his autobiography "To Be The Man" admitted that he suffers from a heart condition known as alcoholic cardiomyopathy. As the name suggests, the condition is the cause of long term alcohol abuse which eventually leads to weaker heart muscles, as a result, the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently sometimes leading to heart failure.

The heart of the matter

There have been well-documented cases of superstars suffering from heart failures in the past. Jerry Lawler, a friend of Flair, infamously suffered a heart attack during a TV taping back in 2012.

Hopefully, as the statement suggests, things are not very serious and he is out of the hospital very soon.

What's Next?

There should be more clarification on the issue soon, with Flair's family members having refrained from making a statement to this point. Charlotte, Ric Flair's daughter, who is currently in China attending a promotional event with WWE, is expected to make a statement soon about her dad's condition. Here's to hoping it is a positive one...

Author's take

"The Nature Boy", Ric Flair is one of the most influential and iconic characters in WWE and we at Sportskeeda would like to wish the Superstar a speedy recovery.