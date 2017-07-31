From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Network shows reportedly cancelled

A show featuring two former WWE Superstars has reportedly been cancelled.

by Nishant Jayaram News 31 Jul 2017, 12:13 IST

WWE have implemented a couple of cost-cutting measures in the last few months

What's the story?

In the latest episode of E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, former WWE Superstars Edge and Christian revealed that there may not be a second season of their Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network.

According to EWrestlingNews, the WWE have also scrapped plans for a game show which was supposed to be hosted by WWE Superstar R-Truth.

In case you didn't know...

Edge & Christian were a very successful tag team partnership from the late 90s to the late 2000s. After their in-ring career came to a close, the tag team duo got on the mic and hosted shows for the WWE Network, as well as their own podcast.

The Edge & Christian Show on their WWE Network featured several WWE Superstars of the past and present in their first season, including Mick Foley, Bayley, Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles and The New Day.

The heart of the matter

The Edge & Christian Show

In response to a fan question on E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, Edge said that the likelihood of a second season of The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network remains slim.

Edge said that WWE's cutbacks may cause their show to be canned. "Probably not, because I think our show is too expensive for them and from a timing perspective I think it's going to be hard. We wrote an entire season, started to film it, got some really good stuff in the can, but I think with the Network cutbacks and everything I just don't think it's going to happen," said the former WWE Superstar (H/T Cageside Seats).

But, Christian later said that a final decision has not been made, which opens up the possibility of the two teaming up for a second season of the show.

The WWE has recently cutback on several aspects of their programming, which includes the removal of pyros during entrances, the cancellation of Talking Smack - the post-Smackdown show, as well as the Unfiltered show.

Meanwhile, a game show which was supposed to be hosted by RAW Superstar R-Truth, has also been cancelled, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio. The show was rumoured to be on the WWE Network in late summer or early fall.

Reactions

Fans were not pleased by the news of The Edge & Christian Show being canned.

It sucks that they cancelled Edge & Christian's show, they're my all time faves, the show was a little silly for me, but still sucks. — Ranae ???? (@TotalHeelDiva) July 29, 2017

Great Shows cancelled in #wwenetwork

- SCSA podcast

- Talking Smack

- Edge & Christian

- Breaking Ground ????????

- Unfiltered@WWENetwork — nicolás (@N_Lazzaro) July 29, 2017

The Edge & Christian show will not be returning. STOP CANCELLING SHOWS PEOPLE LIKE. — PWM: WWE COVERAGE (@ProWrestlingMag) July 28, 2017

Author's take

With falling viewership figures, the WWE have cut costs to make up for their losses. The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network was a show that was loved by the WWE Universe.

But fans still have the E&C's Pod of Awesomeness to get their weekly dose of - pun intended - wrestling awesomeness.