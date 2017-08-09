From The WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning another Superstar shake-up in 2017?

What's the story?

WWE is planning yet another Superstar shake-up it seems, as we head into the fourth quarter of the year. PWinsider.com reported on the upcoming shakeup of the WWE roster of the two brands which is supposed to take place right after SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

The last shake up took place early in April, right after WrestleMania on the April 10th and 11th episodes of RAW and SmackDown respectively. It was a confusing time for WWE fans everywhere as they didn't know which Superstars would be assigned to which brand until they appeared on the shows. The Miz appeared in the opening segment of the RAW after WrestleMania and was followed by Dean Ambrose, thus letting people know they would be appearing on the Red brand from then on.

Kevin Owens was one of the most shocking names to switch to SmackDown as well as his then rival, Sami Zayn. Other Superstars like The New Day, Rusev, and Jinder Mahal were moved to SmackDown as well from RAW.

The heart of the matter

WWE seems to not be happy with the current state of their roster on both the Red and Blue brands. For the second time this year, WWE looks to be setting up for a Superstar shake-up, as was reported by PWinsider.com. Which Superstars WWE wants to move around from SmackDown to RAW or vice versa is not yet known, but we should expect status of John Cena as a free agent to remain the same.

What's next?

The Superstar shake-up is rumored to take place later this month, right after SummerSlam. The move could again cause a lot of confusion among fans who won't know where to find their favorite Superstars but let's hope the change is for the better.

Author's take

Another brand split seems like the last thing WWE needs but hey, if it keeps the product fresh and exciting, I'm happy to be along for the ride.