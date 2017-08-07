From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning huge match for Survivor Series 2017?

Team Owens vs Team Shane? We could get down with that.

This match could be one of the biggest of Survior Series weekend!

Survivor Series 2017 is still months away but there are rumours that plans are in place for a huge match at Survivor Series. Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that he doesn't believe that the rumours of a singles match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon will come good.

Instead, Alvarez stated that he believes that WWE will do a Survivor Series style match instead, pitting Team Shane against Team KO. We have no further details regarding this match but even if the rumours are true, plans could very well change by the time Survivor Series comes along.

As far as Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens are concerned, tensions between them came to a head last week on SmackDown Live. Incensed by a bad decision from referee Mike Chioda, which cost Owens his US Championship rematch against AJ Styles, Owens confronted Shane backstage and berated him, calling him the most useless person on SmackDown Live.

Take aback by Owens' disrespect, SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan booked Shane to be the special guest referee in the match between Owens and Styles at SummerSlam. With Shane refereeing the match at SummerSlam, expect the feud between Owens and McMahon to continue, depending on what happens during the match at SummerSlam.