From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning huge match involving Ronda Rousey for Survivor Series

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed that Ronda Rousey may be in action at the upcoming Survivor Series event. Meltzer said that WWE has lined up two potential matches for the former UFC champion at the event.

In case you did not know…

A former UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion, Rousey has been away from MMA ever since she lost to Amanda Nunes back in December 2016. Her status with UFC is still not clear.

The rumours linking Rousey to WWE has been going around for some time now and it intensified when she showed up for the Mae Young Classic Tapings. Fightful.com later reported that she even started training for her professional wrestling debut under Brian Kendrick.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer noted that Rousey could appear in the upcoming edition of Survivor Series. According to him, WWE is currently exploring two options for the ‘Rowdy’. The first is a singles match with either Stephanie McMahon or Charlotte, with Stephanie being the preference.

The second option is a Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen tag team match at the pay-per-view. He went on to add that the MMA Horsewomen, consisting of Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir have already started training for the match.

What’s next?

The MMA Horsewomen were present during the recent Mae Young Classic Tournament tapings. Shayna Baszler, who participated in the tournament, even advanced to the finals which are set to take place on September 12, 2017.

Baszler will face Kairi Sane in the final and the match could clear the air surrounding WWE’s plans for Rousey.

Author’s take

From the looks of it, the tag-team match is more likely to happen. Baszler being in the Mae Young Classic Tournament final seems like a build-up for the same.

Irrespective of the match, the appearance of Rousey will be a huge boost for WWE. It will certainly hype Survivor Series as the MMA star is a major draw.