From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Planning huge SmackDown LIVE episode

WWE has huge plans for SmackDown’s return to New Orleans

NoDQ.com notes that WWE is planning to have a huge episode of SmackDown Live in New Orleans. This is apparently because WrestleMania 34 will be taking place in the Big Easy.

WrestleMania 34 is scheduled to take place on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. This event will mark the return of professional wrestling’s biggest event to New Orleans for the first time since 2014. Before the show, WWE will be heading to the city for an episode of SmackDown Live on June 13.

The rumour suggests that WWE is planning big things for the June 13th episode of SmackDown Live. WWE had earlier planned to have a match between newly crowned WWE champion Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton.

The plan, however, is on hold as these two are scheduled to have a match at Money in the Bank, but there is still a chance of WWE going ahead and making it a dark match. Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura are also likely to be on the show.

WWE trying to evoke interest among the fans is not something new. If WWE does go ahead with the rumoured matches, it is bound to be a memorable show for the fans. At the same time, booking the likes of Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura against each other helps the build-up of Money in the Bank match as well.

The matches mentioned above are basically pay-per-view quality ones. We saw these showdowns at Backlash, and if WWE is going to give them away on free television, it shows how eager the promotion is to make the show feel. We can expect more matches to be added to the card as we move closer to the show.

