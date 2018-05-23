From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's possible logic behind the Sami Zayn segment from RAW revealed

What's the story?

Bryan Alvarez of the F4WOnline.com recently spoke about the segment involving Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley on RAW this week and gave his views on the logic behind the atrocious segment.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley have been involved in a feud as of late which started after Sami took offense to Lashley dominating him during a triple threat match on RAW a few weeks back.

Zayn came out the next week on RAW and cut a promo on Lashley and his family, especially his sisters about whom Lashley had spoken in a sit-down interview.

Sami invited the "sisters" on RAW this week who were three men dressed in women's attire. The segment saw Sami try his best to make the cringe-worthy segment bearable but to no avail.

The heart of the matter

Here is an excerpt of what Alvarez said(Credit: Ringsidenews.com):

“I know everyone hated everything with Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley’s alleged sisters. Honest to god, I don’t have a lot of feelings about it, because have you been watching WWE for the last 25 years? This is what they love to do. Just a bad segment, it was designed to be bad, they knew it was going to be bad going in. They hope it gets a little bit of heat. They hopethat train wreck television viewership number during the Raw ratings.”

He also stated that the men dressed as women was not meant to be a transgender thing. They wanted Bobby Lashley to beat up some indie workers and they could not allow man on woman violence. So they had to dress some men up as women as Bobby Lashley’s sisters.

What's next?

This only looks to be the advent of a long-term program between Zayn and Lashley, and there is a high probability that the two men will square off against each other at the upcoming MITB PPV on June 17th.

Author's take

WWE really need to understand the audience is no longer interested in such silly segments. Not only is it a waste of time but is also an insult to the intelligence of the audience watching.