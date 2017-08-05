From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE teasing big entrance at SummerSlam

WWE is apparently planning some special entrance for SummerSlam.

WWE planning a huge surprise for SummerSlam?

What’s the story?

WWE is teasing a big entrance for SummerSlam. The company did the same by posting a video of the CFO$ and Lee England Jr. together with the caption “Looks like @cfos_official and @leeenglandjr are up to something in NYC” as you can see below.

Looks like @cfos_official and @leeenglandjr are up to something in NYC! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

In case you didn't know...

CFO$ is a musician known for the theme songs of many current WWE superstars such as Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dean Ambrose and others. Meanwhile, Lee England Jr. is a violinist known for his collaborations with Nakamura.

The live entrances featuring Nakamura and England Jr. were a huge hit among the fans as well. As for SummerSlam, the event is set to take place in Brooklyn, New York on August 20, 2017.

The heart of the matter

The video posted by WWE could be a tease for SummerSlam. A lot of big matches are being planned for WWE's biggest event of the summer and some superstars could get special entrances as well. As the video features England Jr. and CFO$, Nakamura is likely to be the superstar chosen to receive this special entrance.

WWE has done similar things with the Japanese star in the past. The 'King of Strong Style' will be fighting for the WWE championship at the event.

What’s next?

At SummerSlam, Shinsuke Nakamura will go up against Jinder Mahal for the WWE championship. Nakamura had earned the shot by defeating John Cena last week on SmackDown Live. Apart from this match, WWE has also booked a fatal-four-way Universal title match between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe for the event.

Author’s Take

While this is still a speculation, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Nakamura get a special entrance. As mentioned, the collaborations between Nakamura and England Jr. have a great track record. WWE would want to bank in on the same at a big event like SummerSlam. It would also help to impart the ‘big-match’ feel.