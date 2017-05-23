From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE TLC PPV to be held in Boston

The TLC PPV will be another SmackDown exclusive PPV.

WWE TLC rumoured to be held in Boston this December

According to Cage Side Seats, WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, WWE's SmackDown exclusive Pay-Per-View (PPV), is rumoured to take place on the 17th of December in Boston.

WWE TLC is a professional wrestling event produced by the WWE. The PPV was created to fill up the December slot of WWE's PPV calendar, thus replacing the annual Armageddon PPV.

Every match in the show contains a stipulation, wherein participants are allowed to use ladders, chairs, and tables as legal weapons. The PPV was chosen by the members of the WWE Universe via WWE's official website with every match being a street fight as well as one with a knockout tournament.

In 2014, the show featured WWE's first ever Steel Stairs Match featuring Erick Rowan and The Big Show, allowing WWE to rename the show as Table, Ladders, Chairs & Stairs.

The last TLC event took place on December 4, 2016, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, where AJ Styles defended his WWE World Championship against Dean Ambrose in a TLC Match.

The Miz took on Dolph Ziggler in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship while Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch in a Tables Match to become the SmackDown Women's Championship.

As reported above, WWE TLC will be taking place on the 17th of December in Boston, MA. The name of the arena that will host TLC has not been announced yet.

This past Sunday, WWE held their SmackDown exclusive Backlash PPV, in which Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the new WWE World Champion. On June 18th, SmackDown LIVE will be hosting the annual Money in the Bank PPV at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Looking back at the previous TLC event, the next TLC PPV might be just as fun and action-packed as previous events.