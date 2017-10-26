From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE to debut new theme song for returning Superstar?

Paige could return to the WWE sooner than you think!

Paige's return has been all but confirmed with this recent Instagram post

What's the story?

In a recent Instagram post, the manager for singer Shayla, the artist who sang WWE Superstar Paige's entrance music, confirmed that she was recording a new version of the song possibly to be debuted when Paige returns in the near future. You can check out the social media post which includes the new track, below:

In case you didn't know...

WWE Superstar Paige has been teasing her return to the ring for a while now with Instagram posts showing how she is getting back in shape to prepare. The former Diva's Champion was last seen in June of 2016 and was then drafted to RAW in July but never showed up for any episode thereafter.

Paige was suspended twice following her disappearance, once in August for 30 days and then in September of 2016 for two months for two separate cases of violation of WWE's wellness policy for being "tested positive for an illegal substance, not a prescription drug". There were no indications as to what the illegal substance was.

The heart of the matter

Shayla, The artist who performed Paige's entrance music, reportedly recorded a brand new version of the same song for WWE, hinting at the return of the Superstar after over a year.

She has been missing from RAW since June of last year but this report, combined with Paige's own social media interactions in recent times has led most fans to believe WWE is planning a big return for the former Diva's Champion in the not too distant future. Check out Paige's original theme song below:

What's next?

Many fans and critics believe Paige's return could have been as the character of Sister Abigail alongside Bray Wyatt but the rumours turned out to be untrue. Let's hope WWE has something interesting planned for the return of the iconic former champion.

Author's take

News of Paige's return was a surprise initially following her antics on social media with Alberto Del Rio where they criticized WWE heavily but now it seems more or less confirmed with the steady stream of reports.

