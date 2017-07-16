From the WWE Rumor Mills: Nikki Bella would like to get married at WrestleMania 34

Will John Cena and Nikki Bella finally tie the knot in New Orleans?

Will the first couple of sports entertainment get married at Wrestlemania?

What’s the story?

Most WWE fans must be aware of how Nikki Bella stays in constant touch with her fans by answering questions on the official Bella Twins YouTube channel. During a recent session, she was asked if her wedding segment with John Cena would take place on SmackDown Live. Her answer was very interesting indeed.

In case you didn't know...

A packed house at Wrestlemania 33 saw John Cena team up with his long time girlfriend Nikki Bella to defeat The Miz and Maryse. However, the most newsworthy moment, perhaps of the whole night, was when Cena got down on his knees and asked Nikki Bella to marry him and she replied in the affirmative. Since then, the rumour mills have been speculating about their wedding date. Nikki Bella finally answered the big question, during a Q & A.

The heart of the matter

Nikki Bella answered a variety of questions during this session, including her reaction to James Ellsworth ruining women’s wrestling history and superstars from the past she would like to hang out with. The final question of the night asked her if her wedding with John Cena would take place on SmackDown Live.

Nikki chuckled when asked the question and said the following:

"As of now, no, but in WWE you never know what is going to happen. If I was to get married in front of the WWE Universe, I think I might aim for WrestleMania. New Orleans might be a cool wedding. I guess we'll see."

As we count down the months to Wrestlemania in New Orleans, we'll see if the wedding segment does actually transpire.

What’s next?

John Cena is slated to take on Rusev at Battleground in a flag match. Nikki Bella hasn’t been seen on WWE Television for a while, but rumours have circulated about a return from the diva.

Author’s note

Knowing both John Cena and Nikki Bella, whose lives revolve around the company, a wedding at Wrestlemania isn’t far removed from the realm of possibility. I would rather see John Cena compete in a match though, considering how limited his time in the company is these days, with his commitments in Hollywood. Truthfully, this year’s proposal made waves worldwide, and WWE may just want to capitalise on the momentum with a big wedding segment as well. It may make sense from the company’s perspective.

