From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning for a women-only Money in the Bank Ladder match

by Aditya Rangarajan News 29 May 2017, 22:41 IST

What’s the story?

Money in the Bank, which is slated to be a SmackDown specific pay-per-view, may end up playing host to the first ever all-women Money in the Bank Ladder match a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet is to be believed.

This is in keeping with the Women’s Revolution in the WWE, which has seen the ladyfolk afforded opportunities that they were quite regularly overlooked for in the past.

In case you didn’t know...

If the WWE decides to pull the trigger on the all-women MITB Ladder Match, it would be the first time that Women have even taken part in the match. It would be a latest in the line of firsts for the women of the WWE after Sasha Banks and Charlotte were the first female main eventers of a pay-per-view (Hell in a Cell) and the first women to have a match inside the demonic structure.

The heart of the matter

After Pro Wrestling Sheet’s report last week, Dave Meltzer further confirmed on the Wrestling Observer podcast that the WWE would likely start setting up the match on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live

He also mentioned that he believed it would be contested by either four or five competitors and that the fifth one might be a call-up from NXT. He did, however, confess that he didn't know the identity of the NXT call-up as yet.

What’s next?

Since Extreme Rules is a Raw-specific pay-per-view, it is full steam ahead towards MITB for SmackDown Live. With 6 women being involved in the whole Welcoming Committee storyline as of now, having 4 of them step up for the MITB ladder match should be, more or less, an organic development.

Author’s take

This development bodes well for the women in the SmackDown roster as it proves that the WWE is serious about upkeeping the Women’s Revolution that was kicked off by Sasha Banks and Charlotte on Raw. It’s gladdening to witness Women being given an equal platform as the men, to express their talents.

