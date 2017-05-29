5 Superstars who could be in a women's Money in the Bank ladder match

A potential Women's Money in the Bank ladder match will be hard pressed to find competitors. Who can WWE find to fill in the spots?

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2017, 00:30 IST

Asuka stands tall as NXT Women’s Champion

A women’s Money in the Bank ladder match is reportedly in the works. That’s great news. It’s one of the most exciting match types in WWE and waiting for someone to cash in their briefcase at the right time has always been fun. So the female Superstars of WWE deserve to get in on that.

However, there is a slight problem with this. See, this idea was floated around last year before it was ultimately scrapped. And at the time, there were several Superstars who could have competed in the match. Now with the brand split, it’s not as easy.

There is going to be a Women’s Championship match at MITB as well. So in addition to Naomi being unable to compete in the ladder match as champion, her future challenger also won’t be competing in it. Since only six women appear on SmackDown regularly right now, this means that means just four of them will be available for a potential MITB ladder match.

That’s not enough. They could maybe get away with five, but four is simply too little. And ideally they should be able to scrounge together six, so they can keep the match with the number of Superstars it typically has.

So which women could be called on to fill these spots? Here are a few possibilities.

#5 Asuka

Asuka is a fierce competitor

The prospect of Asuka competing in the MITB ladder match is interesting but comes with one big caveat. If she were to be in the match, she would absolutely have to win it.

Asuka boasts the greatest undefeated streak of anyone in wrestling history after she surpassed Goldberg’s legendary 173-0 streak. She has defended her title against anyone and everyone who has come after her and has established herself as the most dominant force in women’s wrestling.

Therefore, her first loss absolutely cannot be in the Money in the Bank ladder match. It would be a huge waste of everything she’s built to this point. Of course, it’s understandable to lose a multi-person ladder match, but it would still be a blemish on her record and an anti-climactic way to lose her streak.

But if WWE really wants to make a splash with the Empress of Tomorrow, they could enter her in the match and have her win it. SmackDown needs more female Superstars, and Asuka would bolster the division better than anyone else.

It’s impossible to know if WWE plans on bringing Asuka up anytime soon. But if they are, she should undoubtedly join the SmackDown roster, and even better, she should enter and win the MITB ladder match to debut with a splash.

