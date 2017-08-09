From the WWE rumor mill: Brand new role for Goldust?

What lies in store for the Bizarre One at SummerSlam?

by Riju Dasgupta News 09 Aug 2017, 09:46 IST

What masterpiece does he have in store for us at SummerSlam?

What's the story?

According to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer, WWE has a new role for Goldust from SummerSlam 2017 onwards. At the age of 48, he will transition into a managerial role and help a brand new star ascend the ranks with his guidance. We bring you his thoughts, as presented by EWrestlingNews.

In case you didn't know...

Goldust, not so long ago, reverted to his Attitude Era persona, adopting the same theme and cutting cryptic promos on screen. This week, he cut a promo in which he promised to unveil his latest masterpiece at SummerSlam 2017.

He called it the 'Big Audition' and said that he was on the lookout for 'his next hero, his next villain or even a beautiful new star'. He said that the star so discovered would 'shine' under his direction. Meltzer disclosed the meaning behind this promo.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer believes that those within the company feel that the Goldust vs. R-Truth feud was an absolute flop. Therefore, Goldust would be transitioning into a managerial role and will either be at SummerSlam to find someone he will be providing guidance to, or simply scouting for talent at the pay-per-view event. The company believes in Goldust's name value, according to Meltzer and think that instead of him being positioned in the mid-card, he could help another wrestler with his immaculate microphone skills.

What's next?

There is one week to go before SummerSlam, and it will be interesting to see what Goldust has to say, ahead of the pay-per-view. We are also interested to find out whom he'll align himself with, come SummerSlam in Brooklyn.

Author's take

While I can't think of anyone who would benefit from Goldust's company on screen, except for maybe The Velveteen Dream from NXT, this may be the best role for the man. Goldust has had a Hall of Fame worthy career, and he is just not as nimble in the ring as he once was. Maybe someone like Emma could really use Goldust's star-power to climb the ladder!