From the WWE Rumour Mill: Kurt Angle will be playable in WWE 2K18

The Olympic Gold Medalist is likely to be a part of WWE 2K18.

Angle’s addition to the 2K18 roster is all but certain

According to a report from Cageside Seats, Kurt Angle will be a legend attached to this year’s WWE 2K18 video game.

Angle returned to the WWE and was inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Since then, he has played an on-screen role as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw.

The Olympic Gold Medalist has been involved in a storyline with Corey Graves, which is rumoured to lead to the inevitable return of Monday Night Raw’s Commissioner, Stephanie McMahon.

Kurt Angle is rumoured to be the legend attached to the WWE 2K18 video game. The WWE 2K games traditionally have a pre-order exclusive character attached to their games.

The legends that have been featured in the pre-ordered bonus include names like Sting, The Ultimate Warrior and Goldberg.

Angle’s inclusion in the 2K18 game has neither been confirmed nor addressed by the WWE yet. However, several rumours suggest that a trailer featuring the former WWE Champion will air soon.

Angle’s popularity and stardom make him a logical fit to be the pre-order bonus for WWE 2K18. His presence should help drive pre-order sales for Visual Concepts.

