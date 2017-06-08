From the WWE Rumour mill: Kurt Angle's secret text message angle may be a way to bring back the Authority

Will Kurt Angle rise against the machine?

by Aditya Rangarajan News 08 Jun 2017, 13:11 IST

What was in that text message?

What’s the story?

The secret text message storyline that Kurt Angle has been embroiled in for the past couple of weeks on Raw could be a way to bring Triple H and Stephanie McMahon back into programming if the rumour section of Cageside Seats is to be believed.

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle has been mysteriously called away, his mind occupied by a damning text message that commentator Corey Graves brought to his attention a couple of weeks back on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

The contents of the message haven’t yet been revealed, but Angle was pictured saying that it could ‘potentially ruin him’ if it leaked out.

The heart of the matter

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H haven’t been on WWE television ever since the latter was defeated by Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. Stephanie herself took a table bump during the match, allowing the WWE to write both of them off for a while.

In reality, though, it was reported that they were on holiday with their children. But seeing that it’s been a couple of months since WrestleMania’s completion, the time is ripe, perhaps, to bring them back into the fold.

Also read: 5 men who could face Kurt Angle in his final match

What’s next?

It remains to be seen if this secret message storyline involving Kurt Angle actually leads to the Authority coming back or is actually an angle involving just the Olympic Gold Medalist. Corey Graves’ involvement is also telling, as this week’s episode of Raw saw the Raw GM actually seek out the commentator and have a huddled conversation about what was on his phone.

Author’s take

If this storyline does lead to the return of the Authority, they would almost certainly be at odds with Kurt Angle as the General Manager of Raw has so far been established as a fan favourite. It would also be intriguing to see how it develops and if it, ultimately, involves Kurt Angle coming out of retirement for a match.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com