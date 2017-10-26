From the WWE Rumour Mill: Nia Jax teases return for Survivor Series

What's the story?

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of Nia Jax in the WWE following her alleged walk-out from the company a few weeks ago. It has since been reported that Jax, who is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's cousin, even went to him for advice, after becoming unhappy with her creative direction.

Regardless of the reasons for her absence from television, it seems that Nia Jax is preparing for a big return to television after responding to this invasion angle tweet from Natalya, and Tamina.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's Monday Night Raw, Shane McMahon led a shocking and brutal siege of Kurt Angle's show, leading the majority of the SmackDown LIVE roster, including the female competitors, to attack the Raw roster backstage.

This is all part of the build-up towards Survivor Series, with Shane McMahon sending a message that SmackDown is tired of being the B-show.

The heart of the matter

Team Raw might have had a bad day on Monday Night Raw, with their women also getting beaten down backstage, but they might be looking slightly better off at Survivor Series, especially if this tweet by Nia Jax responding to the above tweet by Natalya is anything to go by.

Listen here Maude & Marge! Don’t think I’ll forget what you & your lame crew did to team Red. Just wait until #SurvivorSeries @TaminaSnuka https://t.co/kaMmleAMCP — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) October 25, 2017

Nia Jax, who wasn't at the taping of Raw that SmackDown invaded, clearly didn't like what she saw and has issued a warning to Natalya and Tamina that it won't go the same way at Survivor Series.

Is Jax angling for a return to television with a big Survivor Series appearance against SmackDown Live?

What's next?

The dirt sheets have reported that Jax will be back in action for the WWE's upcoming European tour and nothing we've seen since then seems to suggest otherwise.

As for Jax's television return, it's clear from the above tweet that she might be back in time to help Team Raw take on Team Smackdown at Survivor Series, but she's also hinted towards an angle with the recently debuted Asuka.

Author's take

Regardless of what happens with Nia, there's no denying that her decision to walk out or take some time off, or whatever, has certainly increased the intrigue surrounding her character. When she does appear again, it's likely to be seen as a fairly big deal.

