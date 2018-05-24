From the WWE Rumour Mill: Nikki Bella lashes out at claims that her and Cena are getting back together

Nikki was less than happy with recent reports about her relationship with John Cena, following their public split.

John Cena and Nikki Bella were pictured here, backstage following the surprise WrestleMania proposal

What's the story?

Recent news coverage has seen the personal lives of John Cena and Nikki Bella dissected in the public eye. Since the couple announced that they had split up after breaking off their engagement, numerous rumours emerged regarding the reasons for them opting to do so.

One of the rumours stated that the pair had "worked" the fans into believing the split for their reality television show, Total Bellas, when in reality, they were still together as a couple.

However, Nikki Bella recently took to Twitter to personally slam these reports. Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the heads-up.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena's and Nikki Bella's romantic relationship was one of the major plot points of their reality television show, Total Bellas. The show made public their private lives as well as the seemingly long-time that Cena took before proposing to Nikki.

When the proposal came, it was at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania 33.

A year on, days following WrestleMania 34, the couple announced their decision to split up due to irreconcilable differences. Since then, rumours emerged about Cena not wanting to have children, which is something that Nikki greatly desired. The split came just three weeks before they were supposed to walk down the aisle.

The heart of the matter

Reports surrounding the relationship of Nikki Bella and John Cena speculated that the break-up was nothing more than a publicity stunt for the newest season of Total Bellas.

Nikki Bella lashed out on Twitter, calling out the 'lies' of the recent reports. Wrestling Inc speculated that she sounded as if she was referring to reports from People.com, who had published an article stating Nikki and John were 'basically back together' according to sources.

The lies... damn can make a girl want to hide... these articles are so incorrect. One day I would love to meet these “sources.” N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 22, 2018

If this is true, then it's entirely possible that Cena and Nikki are far from reconciling with each other.

What's next?

John Cena has been away from WWE since the Greatest Royal Rumble, but he recently stated that he was far from done with the company. With SummerSlam coming up, Cena may return to WWE for another run.

Author's take

While a celebrity's life is often led under the scrutiny of the public eye, it cannot be easy for anyone to have their lives dissected during such a troubling period.