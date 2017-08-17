From the WWE Rumour Mill: Retired Superstar returning to WWE after two years at SummerSlam

The Bella Sisters are rumoured to return at the Biggest Party of the Summer!

by Rohit Relan News 17 Aug 2017, 19:10 IST

SummerSlam is shaping up to be a promising PPV.

What's the story?

According to a report from the Cageside Seats, both Nikki and Brie Bella are speculated to be present at the ringside for John Cena's match against Baron Corbin at Summerslam.

Both former Divas Champions are currently inactive and have stated before that they are gearing up for in-ring returns.

In case you didn't know...

Brie Bella announced her retirement from the ring soon after her 10-man tag team match at Wrestlemania 32. Since then, she hasn't made a single appearance on any of WWE's weekly shows or PPVs.

Nikki Bella went on a hiatus after Wrestlemania 33 to heal from a few nagging injuries.

In past interviews, both sisters have claimed that we have not seen the last of them and they will return to the ring eventually.

The heart of the matter

The source has brought to our notice that the Bella Twins will be present in New York to shoot content for Total Bellas on the Summerslam weekend.

In addition to that, the Bellas will be seated at the ringside for John Cena vs Baron Corbin.

As of now, the capacity in which the Bellas will be involved in the match is not known. However, it seems obvious that their presence at Summerslam will be more about promoting the upcoming season of Total Bellas rather than affecting the match's outcome.

What's next?

The second season of Total Bellas is set to premiere on 6th of September. The show will revolve around Brie Bella's first pregnancy and Daniel Bryan's new General Manager role at Smackdown LIVE.

Author's Take

In my opinion, by seating Bellas at the ringside for Cena's match, WWE can manage to kill two birds with one stone as it will enable them to promote Total Bellas at the grand stage of Summerslam and also add some spice to Cena's lacklustre feud with Baron Corbin.

It will be great to see the Bella Twins together again on a WWE PPV after such a long time.