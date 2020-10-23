FTR reveal what they did backstage to get fired by WWE

FTR is one of the hottest tag teams in pro wrestling and the duo is currently in AEW, after joining the company earlier this year following their WWE release. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, who went by the ring name The Revival in WWE, are currently the AEW World Tag Team Champions, having won the titles from Kenny Omega and Adam Page.

The duo were unhappy in WWE for a long time and had asked for their release a number of times, before WWE finally agreed and released them in April of this year. A month later, the duo debuted on AEW Dynamite.

In a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the duo made some revelations about their stint in WWE. They revealed what they did to get fired by WWE.

FTR reveal what they did to get fired by WWE

FTR revealed on the podcast that they asked for their release every month and they tried to fight with producers and writers in WWE so that they could get their release quicker. Here's what they said:

"We would get on the mic when we were going over our stuff, and we would like — I remember one time, I was going over this promo, and I had the mic, and we were cutting it for everyone to do a run-through or whatever. And Hunter’s [Triple H] standing there, and Michael Hayes is there, and Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis] is there. I’m surprised he wasn’t on Vince [McMahon], but he was actually there. So, I’m standing there, and I’m cutting my promo, the promo that they wrote for us and the angle that we were going into was so bad. And I finished, and I said, ‘Who in the f*** wrote this?! Martin Scorsese?!’" (H/T 411Mania)

FTR said they were called to Triple H and Bruce Prichard's office following that outburst.

FTR have been critical of WWE following their release, like several other Superstars who were let go by WWE or were unhappy with the company in the recent past. They had revealed on AEW Unrestricted that Triple H thought they were bluffing when they asked for their release from the company.