Full 2025 WWE PLE Calendar

WWE has seen one of its most impactful years in recent history with its 2025 Premium Live Events (PLEs). The company has shown how storytelling, star power, and in-ring action can come together on the biggest stages. From surprise returns and dream matches to faction wars and major title changes, every event so far has contributed meaningfully to long-term storylines.

With a focus on its massive reach and popularity, WWE has taken its action to new locations, enhancing its international presence while still delivering high-quality entertainment week after week.

This year’s PLEs haven’t just served as action-packed spectacles, but they’ve been key chapters in shaping the company’s future. Whether it was Cody Rhodes’ shocking loss at WrestleMania 41, the Bloodline saga taking unexpected turns, or the rise of stars like Jacob Fatu and Lyra Valkyria, WWE has used its major events to elevate new talent while also honoring legends.

With more events still to come, including stadium shows like SummerSlam and international spectacles rumored for later this year, WWE’s PLE calendar seems to be packed with some massive shows left to go on-air. Let’s check out the full calendar for the remainder of 2025:

Saturday Night's Main Event - May 24, 2025 [Tampa, Flroida]

Money in the Bank - June 7, 2025 [Los Angeles, California]

Night of Champions - June 28, 2025 [Riyadh, Saudi Arabia]

Evolution - July 5, 2025 [Uncasville, Connecticut]

Saturday Night's Main Event - July 12, 2025 [TBA]

SummerSlam - August 2, 2025 & August 3, 2025 [East Rutherford, New Jersey]

Clash in Paris - August 31, 2025 [Nanterre, France]

Crown Jewel- October 11, 2025 [Perth, Western Australia, Australia]

Survivor Series - November 25, 2025 [San Diego, California]

Saturday Night Main Event - December 13, 2025 [TBA]

As seen above, the company's next special will be Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Money in the Bank will then air on June 7, launching WWE into the summer.

Where will John Cena's final match in WWE take place?

John Cena’s retirement tour has become one of the biggest stories in WWE this year. Kicking off in early 2025, the 17-time World Champion has made several major appearances at premium live events.

From the Royal Rumble to WrestleMania 41, Cena has stepped into the ring with some of WWE’s top stars, including a headline match with Cody Rhodes and a Backlash main event against Randy Orton.

As 2025 moves forward, fans are focused on where Cena’s last match will take place. Many believe it could happen at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, possibly in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. The company hasn’t confirmed the venue or his opponent yet, but it’s shaping up to be an emotional farewell in front of a hometown crowd.

During this final run, Cena has turned heel, teaming up with The Rock and even making headlines by ending Cody Rhodes’s title reign to claim the championship for himself. With a few storylines still unresolved, his final match could involve one of the biggest names in wrestling. For now, fans can only wait to see what the company has planned for his last chapter.

