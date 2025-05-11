Major announcement finally on John Cena's last-ever WWE match; date and location revealed

John Cena's last-ever WWE match finally has more details that can be reported. After a huge announcement, the date and location for the star's final match have finally come to the fore.
Last year, John Cena announced that he was going to be retiring at the end of 2025. He said that he would be ending his career once and for all. While this was confirmed earlier today to be very real and not a storyline, details about the star's last match and date were not known. Now though, new details can be reported.
WCVB has reported that Cena's last-ever match is scheduled for December 2025. The match is taking place at the TD Garden in Boston.
"John Cena's last match is scheduled for December at the TD Garden, in Boston."
As for the date, Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Joe 'WhattaDay' Lowry can report further. As per his sources, the TD Garden is keeping December 13 open for the show. On top of that, he is reporting that it will likely be a Saturday Night's Main Event, which will bear witness to the legendary world champion's final match.
Now, all that remains to be known is the name of his opponent. Should that also be revealed, we'll have a complete picture of who the star will be facing in his last match.
