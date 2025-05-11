A three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion is retiring in 2025. It will be his last-ever year wrestling.

John Cena is retiring in 2025. It is not a storyline, and this has finally been confirmed. There has been some speculation that his entire run before his retirement is nothing more than a storyline and that the star, having turned heel, just won't retire, and will continue to wrestle. However, now, it's been confirmed that it is not a storyline.

Boston's WCVB5 News Channel reported it, saying his father had now confirmed that his son would actually be retiring at the end of the year and that it was not just part of a storyline. Retirement storylines are a common theme in WWE and pro wrestling in general, and many have played off their retirements only to swerve fans at the last minute. A great example of this is Mark Henry, who announced his retirement only to attack Cena himself, many years ago.

However, it doesn't seem Cena will be pulling a Henry-esque swerve as reaffirmation of his impending retirement has once again arrived.

"And his father insists, his farewell is not just a storyline. He will retire at the end of the year." [H/T WCVB5]

With Cena now retiring once and for all from WWE and wrestling, fans will be waiting to see if he lives up to the other promise that he made, that he would not only retire, but that he would leave with the championship, retiring it as well. He said that he wanted to ruin wrestling for everyone because of the way that he had been treated throughout his career.

He could still do it, and fans are staying tuned.

