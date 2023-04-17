Further details on Triple H's plan to bring back a popular WWE Premium Live Event - Reports

Last week it was announced that Triple H and WWE officials changed the name and format of the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring event to Night of Champions.

Earlier this year, WWE announced that the fan-favorite tournament would be returning to screens, however, for an undisclosed reason, the company's higher-ups decided to cancel the popular stipulation.

Despite many fans still wanting to see the return of the King of the Ring Premium Live Event, a recent report from PWInsider Elite stated that it is "less likely" the tournament will feature soon, given the recent creative changes.

Winning the King of the Ring has launched the careers of many iconic WWE Superstars, including Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Bret Hart, and Kurt Angle.

Former WWE Manager on Triple H's recent announcement

On the April 7 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The King of Kings revealed that WWE is set to bring back the draft, meaning the rosters as fans know it will soon be changing.

While some were happy to hear the news, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) stated on his Story Time podcast that Triple H's announcement felt rather uninspiring.

"He comes out there and he talks about one of the most boring-est things they can do, really is the draft. I don't know how they're gonna juice this thing up because a draft does not interest me at all. I don't even know, I never understood it anyway." Mantell added, "I thought he was gonna talk about the sale of the company to Endeavor. He was gonna say what they were gonna do, or who was gonna be in what position or whatever. But no, he just talked about the draft. Talk about a letdown. That crowd just went flat." [0:31 - 1:25] (H/T Sportskeeda)

It was recently announced that the WWE draft will take place on the Friday, April 28 edition of SmackDown and will then conclude on the May 1 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Has WWE changed for the better under Triple H's leadership? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes