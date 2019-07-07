G1 Climax News: Will Ospreay loses in major upset at NJPW tournament's first match

Will Ospreay

What's the story?

Will Ospreay found himself facing Lance Archer in his first match of the G1 Climax Tournament.

The two past-rivals faced each other again

In case you didn't know...

It was a high flying and hard-hitting match much like most of Ospreay's matches have a tendency to be, but there seemed to be real bad blood between Archer and Ospreay.

At the New Japan Cup, Ospreay had the better of Archer and he was looking to right that wrong. Winning the 1st match of the G1 is always a good way to start the tournament, and that was exactly what both Superstars were looking to do.

The heart of the match

Early on in the match, Archer sent Ospreay through a table at ringside with a Chokeslam. He had the better of Ospreay and hit him with a modified Old School, as Archer walked the ropes. Archer had the better of Ospreay for most of the match, quashing his attempts to get back in the match, even hitting him with the Last Ride -- a move made famous by the Undertaker.

However, Ospreay's speed counted in his favour, seemingly pulling moves out of nowhere to hit amazing moves. Archer survived a Code Red on the floor, a Shooting Star, as well as the OsCutter much to Ospreay's shock.

Ospreay, in turn, survived a Musclebuster and the Blackout. Ospreay looked to get back into the match again and again. He hit several sharp kicks but could not get the move that he was looking for with the Stormbreaker due to Archer's size.

In the end, Archer took advantage of this and hit Ospreay with a major Blackout from the top rope followed by the Claw in a pinning combination. This saw Ospreay lose in the first match of the G1 Climax, an outcome no one had been expecting.

What's next?

Lance Archer looks exceptionally strong this year and may stand a good chance. However, Ospreay has lost his first match and will have to look to come back from the disappointment.