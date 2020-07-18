Gallows and Anderson call out Paul Heyman for his horrible actions in WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are easily some of the top stars to have worked in WWE, but never received the sort of push that fans felt that they deserved. In fact, when it came to their WWE run, Gallows and Anderson were disappointed as well. One of the people apparently responsible for firing Gallows and Anderson appears to be none other than Paul Heyman.

BREAKING: The Good Brothers have SIGNED with IMPACT Wrestling and they're going to be LIVE on PPV at #Slammiversary! @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA



ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/pnAV0jNe12 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2020

It should be noted that Paul Heyman was the WWE RAW Executive Director, and during his time in the company, it appears that he never really treated Gallows and Anderson with the respect that they were due. Now, Gallows and Anderson are joining Impact Wrestling and are set to appear on tonight's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event. Before their appearance, on their Talk N' Shop podcast, Gallows and Anderson opened up on what Paul Heyman did to them during their time in WWE. It turns out that they were never supposed to be released from WWE, but Paul Heyman was the one to make sure that they were cut.

Gallows on Anderson on former WWE RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman

Talking about Paul Heyman's actions during his time as RAW Executive Director, Anderson and Gallows talked about how Paul Heyman wanted both of them on RAW, where Drew McIntyre was to stack pin both of them at the same time to put him over. Paul Heyman apparently told them that this would not hurt them in the long run. Gallows called Heyman a 'lying motherf***er'.

During this time, when the video message came saying that some WWE Superstars were going to be released, Gallows and Anderson were confident that they would not be let go. However, that was not the case and Mark Carrano called him and Gallows to let them know that they were being released from WWE.

Karl Anderson then heard that he and Gallows were released because of Paul Heyman. Furthermore, this was confirmed to AJ Styles when he asked about it, with Vince McMahon himself confirming that Paul Heyman had wanted Gallows and Anderson gone. In fact, Gallows and Anderson had not been on the original list of people who were supposed to get cut. Paul Heyman denied his role in cutting Gallows and Anderson from WWE to AJ Styles. This led to AJ Styles leaving RAW because he knew that he could not work with Paul Heyman any longer.