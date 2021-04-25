Gangrel gives his honest opinion of Edge's WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel recently commented on Edge's return to wrestling, as well as the return of Christian. Both men were featured in The Brood faction with Gangrel early in their WWE careers.

Edge returned to WWE last year at the Royal Rumble, overcoming a career-threatening neck injury that left him sidelined for close to a decade. The main event of the second night of WrestleMania 37 saw Roman Reigns defend the WWE Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

During a recent interview on The Hannibal TV, Gangrel was asked about Edge and Christian's recent returns to the ring. While Gangrel hasn't followed Christian's return, he still praised Captain Charisma's ability to put a match together. Gangrel also heaped praise on Edge and the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37:

"Christian in AEW, I don't know but I'm super, super proud of Edge and I can tell you that. I haven't seen any of Christian's stuff but I know that Christian's like... he's underrated because he can put a match together with anybody. He'll still get all his cr*p in somehow (laughs), but he can really put a tremendous match together." Said Gangrel.

He continued:

"Edge, he's a great human being, at least to me he was. I mean, he's the kind of guy, if I write to him he writes me back in three minutes, it doesn't matter what time of night or what day, he's a tremendous guy. He's obviously put some work in and to get in with the younger generation, granted he was with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

"Him going in there and performing to that level, from what I saw I'm super proud of him and I wish him all the best."

Gangrel and The Brood in WWE

Gangrel was a part of The Brood in WWE during the Attitude Era, along with Edge and Christian. Gangrel's vampire gimmick fit perfectly into WWE's edgier programming at the time, and the faction also had one of the most memorable entrances in WWE history.

The Brood also joined The Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness at one stage. Following the break-up of The Brood in 1999, Gangrel wrestled mostly as a singles competitor until his release in 2001.

