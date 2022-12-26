Generational bout with Irish superstar, top wrestler posting cryptic tweets - 5 Becky Lynch matches we need to see in WWE in 2023

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest female star in WWE history. The Man is one of the Four Horsewomen who helped usher in a new era of women's wrestling on both NXT and the main roster. She's also the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion.

Despite all of her success, Becky reached a new level once she became The Man. Her live audience reception was unlike anything anybody else on the roster was receiving. Big Time Becks has remained a top star ever since.

Lynch began the year 2022 as RAW Women's Champion but eventually lost the belt to Bianca Belair in a show-stealing bout at WrestleMania 38. Lynch had several more top bouts, although an injury briefly sidelined her.

Still, after a great 2022, The Man will surely like to replicate her success in 2023. Thankfully, WWE has a stacked roster full of talented women that is seemingly growing by the week. The former RAW Women's Champion has numerous top matches that could come her way, some of which should happen before 2023 concludes.

Below are five Becky Lynch matches we need to see in WWE in 2023.

#5. A heel Asuka feuding with Big Time Becks could be entertaining

Asuka is one of the most successful stars in WWE today. She began her pro wrestling journey in 2004 and found success in Japan. The Japanese star signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2015, first reporting to NXT.

The Empress of Tomorrow went on to win the NXT Women's Championship and hold the belt for over 500 days. On the main roster, she's held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, plus tag team gold.

The legendary star recently teased a dramatic character shift on Twitter. Many suspect Asuka will turn heel and become a more intense superstar. If this happens, she and Becky locking horns will feel fresh and likely be a major match at the Premium Live Event.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez would be a major threat to The Man

Former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez is one of the biggest female superstars to compete in a WWE ring. She began her wrestling career in 2014 before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016.

The powerhouse superstar has managed to win several titles since joining WWE. She's a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and a former Women's Tag Team Champion on the main roster.

Rodriguez could make for a new challenge for The Man. She's a much larger opponent than Becky has grown accustomed to battling and is likely stronger too. The two clashing in 2023 could be a fun David vs. Goliath-style match. Can Lynch overcome such a strong opponent?

#3. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch could be a show-stealing WWE bout

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the most intimidating female stars in the industry. She first began her pro wrestling career in 2013, primarily on the Australian independent scene. Rhea signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2017 and competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

Ripley has been quite successful in WWE. She was the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion and won the NXT and RAW Women's Championships. The Ripper even won the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Nikki A.S.H. in 2021.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day and Big Time Becks recently had a staredown during an episode of Monday Night RAW, signaling a big match between the two could be on the horizon. 2023 is the perfect year for the two to clash, perhaps even at WrestleMania 39.

#2. Becky Lynch should fight fellow Irishwoman Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria is a 26-year-old wrestler who began her pro wrestling journey in 2015. She primarily competed on the United Kingdom and the European independent wrestling scene before signing with WWE in 2020.

Unlike the other stars on this list, Lyra is yet to win a championship in World Wrestling Entertainment. She was initially part of the NXT UK roster until the brand was shut down earlier this year. Valkyria now competes on NXT.

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria have one key thing in common: both are Irish-born WWE Superstars. Given Lyra's talent level, she'll likely join the main roster sooner-rather-than-later. When she does get called up, a bout between the two Irish stars could be a showstealer.

#1. She needs a major one-on-one match with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is a major star both in and out of wrestling. She's a former UFC fighter and actor who joined pro wrestling beginning in 2018, although she's mostly been a part-time performer.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet is a three-time champion in World Wrestling Entertainment. She won the RAW Women's Championship once and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. Ronda is also a former Women's Royal Rumble Match winner.

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey need to have an epic main event in 2023. Many suspected that the two would headline WrestleMania in a one-on-one match in the past, but Charlotte Flair was added to the bout and it became a Triple Threat Match. Fans still need to see the two mega stars clash one-on-one.

