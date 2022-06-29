"Get Logan Paul" - 5 of the craziest fan theories heading into WWE Money in the Bank 2022

WWE Money in the Bank takes over Las Vegas this weekend and will see two superstars become Mr. and Miss Money in the Bank for the current year. The lucky winners will have 365 days to cash in their contract on whichever champion they choose.

There are also several championship matches on the card, and it appears that the WWE Universe has come up with some interesting theories regarding these matches.

The following list looks at just five of the most compelling fan theories ahead of Money in the Bank.

#5. Cody Rhodes is able to win the Money in the Bank contract

0xkelsey.eth @kk__kels My theory is this, Cody Rhodes appears before the final guy grabs the money in the bank briefcase and gets it for himself. This making him Mr #MITB My theory is this, Cody Rhodes appears before the final guy grabs the money in the bank briefcase and gets it for himself. This making him Mr #MITB

Cody Rhodes was pushed hard as the new face of WWE following his return to the company at WrestleMania. A pectoral tear has since forced him onto the sidelines over the next nine months, meaning that he can no longer be factored into plans this summer.

It was rumored that Rhodes was originally planned to secure the Money in the Bank contract this year, but his injury has since forced the company to make last-minute changes.

That being said, nothing stops Rhodes from being part of the match in the same way that Brock Lesnar was a few years back. This would also allow WWE to push the storylines they initially planned for the former AEW star.

#4. John Cena interferes and costs Theory the United States Championship

JustWrestling @JustWrestling03 I have a really good feeling John Cena will be at Money in the Bank. I have two options in mind. Either he confronts Theory after his match with Bobby Lashley or he enters the MITB ladder match and Theory costs him. #WWE I have a really good feeling John Cena will be at Money in the Bank. I have two options in mind. Either he confronts Theory after his match with Bobby Lashley or he enters the MITB ladder match and Theory costs him. #WWE

John Cena made a rare appearance this week on RAW to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. The former 16-time world champion was expected to set up a match against Theory as part of the show, but instead, there was a backstage segment between the two men that failed to create anything concrete.

Instead, there was a tease that Cena could go after Seth Rollins. This means that the company has several options for Cena at Money in the Bank. The Cenation Leader could interfere in the match between Lashley and Theory and cost him the United States Championship.

There is also the chance that he could be the final man in the Money in the Bank ladder match and take out Seth Rollins en route to victory, which would allow Cena to get a small amount of revenge on the former champion.

#3. Zelina Vega returns and sets up a feud with Carmella

The Brass Ring @TheBrassRing1 Zelina Vega needs to return at Money in the Bank and cost Carmella the Championship, this would then set up a feud for both women heading into SummerSlam Zelina Vega needs to return at Money in the Bank and cost Carmella the Championship, this would then set up a feud for both women heading into SummerSlam

Zelina Vega and Carmella are former Women's Tag Team Champions, but the two women have had a strained relationship in recent months, which could lead to Vega's WWE return.

Carmella faces Bianca Belair this weekend at Money in the Bank, and her former Tag Team partner could make her return to the ring and cost Carmella the Championship.

This would then set up a feud between the two women and guarantee them a match at SummerSlam. It would also allow Bianca Belair to revert to her match against Rhea Ripley for next month's premium live event.

#2. Logan Paul is added to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Logan Paul has been teasing making his return to WWE, and The Miz noted that he would be part of the upcoming SummerSlam event as his tag team partner. Miz turned on Paul and delivered a Skull Crushing Finale on the star following their win over The Mysterios at WrestleMania, so it's unlikely that the two men will be on the same page for a return.

One interesting theory is that Logan Paul will be the final man to be added to the Money in the Bank ladder match, giving him the power to cash in his contract whenever he wants.

WWE has never handed the contract to a star who isn't part of the company, so the fans would never know when he would appear and cash in.

#1. Bayley returns as the final entrant in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Eddy cruz @Eddycru39370958 @itsBayleyWWE Bayley is coming back wwe money in the bank 2022 @itsBayleyWWE Bayley is coming back wwe money in the bank 2022

Bayley has been teasing a return to the company for several months, but the former contract winner remains on the sidelines. Many fans believe this weekend will finally see her make her long-awaited return as part of the annual ladder match.

Bayley is undefeated at the event and might put her streak on the line. Since there are only seven names in the ladder match at present, Bayley will likely be a surprise addition to the match. She could eventually become one of the favorites to win the bout. Bayley won the contract back in 2019 and went on to successfully cash in her contract on Charlotte Flair.

