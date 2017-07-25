GFW/ Impact News: Former World Champion leaves promotion to become a doctor

Former ROH Champion Davey Richards Retires

@toprope_podcast by Bushboy65 News 25 Jul 2017, 06:34 IST

Richards has turned a new leaf

What's the story?

GFW has had a shaky few months full of departures and controversy. It seems the company has taken another major hit, as Davey Richards announced his departure from GFW.

Thank you to everyone @IMPACTWRESTLING !! Keep watching every Thursday night @PopTV !! pic.twitter.com/9EppwS9Hjj — Wesley Richards (@RichardsWesley) July 24, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Davey Richards, before joining TNA in 2014, was already a high profile name in the world of professional wrestling. The American Wolf has captured gold all around the world, winning tag titles in PWG, NJPW, ROH, among other promotions. Richards also won the ROH World Championship from his tag team partner, Eddie Edwards. He would hold the title for eleven months, before dropping it to current WWE US Champion Kevin Owens.

Richards was a tag team specialist during his time in the squared circle, most notably as one-half of the American Wolves alongside Eddie Edwards. The two would split and reunite a handful of times throughout their careers before appearing in TNA together. The Wolves would go on to capture the TNA tag titles before splitting recently. Over the past six months, the former best friends have been apart of a blood feud that ended at Slammiversary, with Edwards going over Richards in a Full Metal Mayhem match.

The heart of the matter

On July 24th, Richards announced on Twitter that he came to terms with his release with GFW to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. He went go on to say that there were no hard feelings between GFW and himself and that he wanted fans to continue to support them even after his departure.

GFW has released a statement on the Lone Wolf, thanking Richards for all he's done.

Thank you Davey and good luck! https://t.co/pPSsqeGX7p — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 24, 2017

What's next?

Richards has already passed his Flight Paramedic Certification Examination, as shown earlier in the day on his Twitter. Richards will continue to work towards his goal of becoming a doctor while finishing up any dates he has left on his schedule.

Author's take

It's sad to see someone like Davey leave the pro wrestling world so soon, but it's great to see he's leaving to achieve such a great dream. He's been working as a paramedic while wrestling for a while now. We here at Sportskeeda wish you well, sir. Congratulations on reaching the next part of your life.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com