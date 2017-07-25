GFW/Impact News: Former WWE Superstar leaves GFW

Another former WWE Superstar retires from in ring competition.

Matt Morgan was a big part of GFW/TNA's success

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan announced on the wrestling.inc podcast that he will be leaving GFW/Impact Wrestling.

He mentioned that he had only signed with GFW under the impression that he would only be performing on the weekends but then they changed the taping dates to weekdays and are also planning to travel soon, which forced his hand with the decision.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Morgan has worked under the blue brand, SmackDown! since 2003 and was a part of Team Lesnar along with Brock Lesnar, Nathan Jones, Big Show and A-Train. He also competed in the 2004 Royal Rumble before leaving for NJPW in 2005.

He joined TNA as Jim Cornette's bodyguard in 2007 and in December of 2011, he became the inaugural Heavyweight Champion at GFW's (then TNA) Indian project, 'Ring Ka King' by defeating Scott Steiner in the tournament final. He is also a two-time GFW/Impact World Tag Team Champion.

The heart of the matter

On this week's episode of the WINC Podcast, Matt Morgan revealed that he has already requested leave from GFW and is now leaving the company. He cited the reason being that he wanted to show up for the Impact tapings on weekends and wanted to keep his usual 9-5 job.

The promotion suddenly changed their taping dates to weekdays and also decided that they will travel for live shows, which made it impossible for Matt to continue with GFW.

When talking about his joining GFW/Impact, he said:

"So when I first talked to Jeff [Jarrett] about this, the idea was you know, you guys are 20 minutes from my house, you guys are there on the weekends. As long as you guys are there on the weekends I can do this."

You can check out the video below.

What's next?

Matt Morgan will be focusing on his post-WWE show podcasts on YouTube that he has been doing since 2016 where he reviews the events and gives his reactions and opinions.

Author's take

Matt Morgan had a short-lived but successful career in WWE but his TNA/Impact run was what fans will remember him for. He was definitely one of the bigger stars in GFW and the promotion suffered a huge loss due to this.

