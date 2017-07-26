GFW/Impact News: GFW currently in negotiations with Rey Mysterio

Another former WWE Legend to sign with GFW/Impact?

Could we see Rey Mysterio in Impact Wrestling soon?

In a conference call today, GFW personality Dutch Mantell revealed to us that Rey Mysterio would be a great addition to GFW. He said negotiations are currently underway, although nothing official has been announced.

We had previously reported that both WWE and GFW/Impact were interested in signing former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Rey Mysterio and Mantell's comments just confirmed the rumor. GFW could really benefit from having such a famous Superstar on their roster and we shouldn't be surprised if we see him on Impact Wrestling soon.

Rey Mysterio is a legend in the WWE and is surely one of the biggest favorites among the fans. He has had a very successful run in WWE and has won the WWE Tag Team Championship a total of four times, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the Cruiserweight title thrice before he left WWE in 2015 after thirteen years with the company.

He joined AAA following his WWE departure and then went on to El Rey network's Lucha Underground. His current contract with Lucha Underground is now over and he is a free agent once again, waiting to be signed by whichever promotion he decides to go with. It looks very likely that he will sign with GFW, but there is a chance that WWE will outbid GFW by offering the legend a better contract, although there hasn't been any word about Rey being in talks with WWE.