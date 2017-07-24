GFW/Impact News: GFW Star makes a big change to his ring-gear

GFW Star finds himself a new look!

Abyss' in-ring appearance has been criticised as being similar to Kane and Mankind

What's the story?

Former GFW X Division Champion Abyss posted a picture of his new but unfinished mask on Twitter. The new mask looks to be in progress of being crafted out of leather and is yet to be painted. Abyss mentioned in the post that he is "Forging the future with a new piece of leather" which could mean that his new appearance might bring a change in his onscreen character but nothing is certain as of yet.

In case you didn't know...

Abyss (Chris Parks) debuted under the name Justice at a TNA pay-per-view in 2002 and since then has won the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice. He was the leader of the stable Decay with former TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary and Crazzy Steve before the stable disbanded after Crazzy Steve's departure from GFW.

Recently on his show, Ross Report, former WWE announcer Jim Ross asked his guest, Abyss about a rumoured WWE signing. Abyss revealed that John Laurinaitis, Head of Talent Relations in the WWE, offered him a WWE contract in 2006, around the time when his TNA contract was coming to an end. The offer entailed a direct main event push where he was supposed to feud with The Undertaker which would end at WrestleMania 23. TNA saw a lot of success around 2005 to 2006 and the promotion owed a lot of its success to Abyss. He declined the offer eventually.

The heart of the matter

Abyss posted a picture of his new mask on Twitter showing off a completely new look. The mask is unpainted so it's hard to tell what the finished product will look like. The former GFW World Tag Team Champion's mask has been compared to that of Kane and Mankind but the new one seems to be a very original design.

Forging the future with a new piece of leather. pic.twitter.com/5DNXPcWsej — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) July 22, 2017

What's next?

Abyss can be seen on GFW/Impact Wrestling and should debut his new ring gear in the next few weeks.

Author's take

Abyss is one of the most iconic stars of GFW/Impact Wrestling and whether it be Abyss or Joseph Park, fans love to see him in the ring.