GFW Impact news: Magnus departs from GFW

The former TNA World Champion isn't sticking around.

20 Jul 2017

Magnus was the inaugural GFW Global Champion

What's the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Magnus (real name Nick Aldis) isn't with GFW any longer after refusing a contract offered by them.

In case you didn't know...

Magnus is the real-life husband of former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James. They got married at the end of 2015 and have one child together.

Magnus was formerly in TNA for 7 years, where he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He was the inaugural GFW Global Champion. He even made a few appearances for Pro Wrestling Noah in Japan.

The heart of the matter

According to The Observer, Magnus had refused to sign a contract before hand and worked the set of Impact tapings on a handshake deal so that he could drop the title to Alberto El Patron. It was done in order to protect the lineage of the GFW title.

Magnus will now likely work on the independent scene, while Mickie James continues her career in WWE along with her music career.

James stated in the past about her decision to return to WWE being based on her marriage to Magnus and how they balance their lives as wrestlers in different companies.

Magnus is still very young, so one shouldn't rule out the possibility of him coming over to NXT and being a resident star there. NXT hasn't had a star who is exclusive to the brand, and he could be one of them.

However, if he does go on to prove his worth, then a main roster call-up will be knocking on the door in a matter of time.

What's next?

Hopefully, Magnus continues his wrestling career and continues to thrive wherever he goes.

Author's Take

With the whole El Patron situation, it's a shame that Magnus didn't re-sign with Impact. He could have been a huge prospect for them and would have helped their roster tremendously.

However, it's ultimately his individual decision, and if he felt that re-joining Impact wasn't the right decision, then who is to question him?

