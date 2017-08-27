GFW/Impact News: Rosemary injured during AAA Triplemania XXV

GFW Star has her shoulder dislocated during AAA Triplemania XXV.

What's the story?

The Reina de Reinas match at last night's AAA Triplemania XXV event had the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, Sexy Star face Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, Rosemary. The finish of the match saw Sexy Star perform her signature arm-bar submission on Rosemary which resulted in the GFW Star's arm popping out of place.

Rosemary was checked out by the medical personnel present at the AAA event and it was allegedly confirmed that her injuries are not as serious as was previously assumed. Reports claimed that Lady Shani and Sexy Star got into a very heated argument backstage after the show about the controversial finish of the match.

In case you didn't know...

Rosemary was the reigning Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion for 266 days before she was defeated by Sienna at Slammiversary which saw the unification of the GFW Women's Championship and the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship.

The heart of the matter

During the Reina de Reinas match at AAA Triplemania XXV last night, the current Champion Sexy Star caught Rosemary in an arm-bar which resulted in the former's arm getting dislocated. The injury was thought to be very serious and it was assumed that Rosemary would not be able to appear for GFW shows for a long time but upon further evaluation, the AAA medical team confirmed that the injury wasn't so severe and that we can expect to see Rosemary back in the ring soon. You can watch the finish of the match in the video below:

According to a Twitter post by a fan who was present at the show, Lady Shani and Sexy Star got into a really serious argument backstage where the mood was apparently very tense. Vampiro also reportedly took Star to Rosemary to apologize to the GFW star before quietly leaving the venue.

What's next?

According to the reports, we can expect to see Rosemary back in action in a couple of weeks at the most.

Author's take

Incidents like these prove to the fans as well as the locker room, the dangers of Pro-Wrestling and the importance of proper safety measures and communication between the competitors during a match. We hope Rosemary will be back in perfect shape soon and will continue to dominate the GFW Women's Division.