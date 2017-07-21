GFW Impact News: Shocking details on new GFW contracts

GFW are now taking a cut from wrestler's indie dates?

What's up with these new GFW contracts?

What's the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are some surprising details in the new contracts that GFW are handing out to their wrestlers, including taking a cut from indie booking and merch sales.

In case you didn't know...

Impact Wrestling's parent company changed their name to Global Force Wrestling last month.

Impact toured India a couple of months ago and crowned Alberto El Patron as the Unified GFW Champion at Slammiversary 2017.

However, El Patron was suspended soon after due to an incident with Paige at Orlando Airport after which he was accused of domestic violence with even members of Paige's family calling him out on Twitter.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the contracts GFW are handing out includes a clause that entitles them to 10% of a wrestler's earnings from indie bookings and 100% of all merchandise bearing the likeness that will be sold officially by the company.

What's next?

We aren't yet sure about how the wrestlers will react to these clauses but expect at least some of them to be upset, especially about getting no percentage of merchandise sales.

Author's take

It's unfair on the wrestlers that they have to hand over a part of their indie earnings to GFW especially because a wrestler with these clauses will not get a single dime of their own merchandise sales.