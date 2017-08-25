GFW Impact Results (8/24): New GFW Champion crowned, MMA fighters interfere, former WWE Superstar debuts and more

The latest episode of GFW saw many major developments.

Eli Drake was crowned the new GFW champion on Impact

The latest episode of Global Force Wrestling witnessed some major developments. A new Global Force Wrestling Champion was crowned via a Gauntlet for Gold match, while the show also saw the debut of a former WWE Superstar. The invasion storyline featuring American Top Team also garnered attention. Here are the results from the latest episode.

Opening Segments

The show opened with a recap of Destination X. Jeff Jarrett welcomed back American Top Team despite what went down last week. Jim Cornette meanwhile talked to the GFW roster and mentioned that no one will get an easy outing in the Gauntlet for Gold match which will serve as the main event of the show.

OVE vs. The Heat Seekers

The match was designed to showcase Jake and Dave Christ, who were collectively introduced as OVE. Though it wasn’t a quick squash, the match gave plenty of offence to the new team and the Heat Seekers were mostly sidelined. The match ended with Dave and Jake landing dual low and high kicks to get the pin.

Result: OVE wins via pinfall

Jim Cornette ‘helps’ Eli Drake

Eli Drake approached Jim Cornette in an attempt to talk his way out of the number one spot in Gauntlet for Gold match. Cornette said that he would change the entry number of Drake and announced that Drake would enter the match at the second spot.

Taryn Terrell bursts out against Gail Kim

Taryn Terrell was asked why she attacked Gail Kim last week. Terrell went on to say that Kim never thanked her for helping and added that Kim didn’t even follow her on Social Media.

She also took a shot at Kim’s love life saying that the Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer would leave her boyfriend just like she left the knockouts division.

Kim interrupted the segment and goes after Terrell only to be held away by Jeremy Borash. Terrell escaped in the meantime and taunted Kim.

Lashley and his team visit Jim Cornette

Bobby Lashley and the American Top Team Members paid a visit to Jim Cornette. Cornette was not happy with what happened last week. Lashley, meanwhile, questioned Cornette about taking away the title away from him to which Cornette replied that Lashley had to earn the title.

A video promo for Taya was aired

The show aired a video promo hyping Taya Valkyrie and announced that she would be coming to GFW soon.