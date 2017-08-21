GFW Impact news (spoilers): New Tag Team Champions crowned!

A brand new GFW tag team sits atop the Impact tag division!

GFW has a new top tag team!

What's the story?

LAX was defeated by OVE (Ohio Versus Everything) during yesterday's GFW Impact taping in Orlando, which ended LAX's 170-day title run.

In case you didn't know...

OVE (Ohio Versus Everything) is a new tag team on the GFW roster. OVE is made up of two brothers, Jake and Dave Crist from Dayton Ohio. The Crist brothers may be new to Impact Wrestling, but they aren't new to the professional wrestling industry.

They have had significant success with top promotions such as Big Japan Pro Wrestling, CZW and Ring of Honor.

Spoiler 11: OVE over LAX to win the tag titles. pic.twitter.com/31yltmslyg — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) August 20, 2017

The heart of the matter

GFW is in the midst of filming a block of Impact Wrestling tapings, which will conclude early this week.

During yesterday's 'Victory Road' edition of tapings, LAX fell to OVE in tag action, which crowned OVE as the new GFW Tag Team Champions. This episode is set to air on September 21st.

Also during Impact tapings, Trevor Lee defeated Sonjay Dutt in a Falls Count Anywhere match to become the new GFW X-Division Champion.

What's next?

GFW has been filming multiple shows for future airing, with the idea of moving forward from the El Patron era. The recent changes, title changes and so on have all played a role in the company's attempt to move into a new direction.

GFW is stocked full of fresh, new talent which will certainly help the brand as they move on without some of the bigger names that fans have grown used to seeing.

Author's take

OVE is a proven tag team with a ton of indie experience. The list of teams they have defeated is a mile long, which has included title wins with Insanity Pro, CZW, and JCW. In fact, they are the current JCW tag team champions, currently in their fifth reign as champs.

I honestly believe GFW fans will embrace these guys and really enjoy their unique style and strong chemistry that they have with one another.