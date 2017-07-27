GFW/Impact Wrestling: GFW working on a partnership with WWE's rival

Interesting!

GFW is looking to takeover!

What's the story?

The recently concluded GFW conference call had many interesting takeaways and one of them was the on going talks between GFW and Lucha Underground regarding a possible partnership.

In case you didn't know...

Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) and Bruce Prichard were part of the conference call with many wrestling journalists and the veterans addressed a host of issues.

Impact Wrestling - which has now been rebranded as GFW (Global Force Wrestling) under the stewardship of Jeff Jarett - is currently in a rebuilding stage with a huge talent influx from many other promotions coupled with a focus on engaging storylines.

The promotion has done well so far with their ratings currently being the highest of the year.

The heart of the matter

During the conference call, Dutch Mantell was asked about the possibility of GFW working with Lucha Underground and the former WWE Manager was affirmative of the deal going through.

He stated that they were negotiating a working relationship between the two while also adding that they were looking at other promotions too regarding the same.

He further added that a short-term deal could be in place if LU reject a long-term partnership.

Dutch: Lucha Underground and GFW are talking. We're trying to get relationships w/ other companies. #GFWConference — Sportskeeda Wrs'ling (@SK_ProWrestling) July 26, 2017

Dutch: If LU don't want a long-term deal, it'll be a short-term one.#GFWConference — Sportskeeda Wrs'ling (@SK_ProWrestling) July 26, 2017

What's next?

Expect the two promotions to make an announcement soon on the partnership if all goes well. Impact Wrestling has previously worked with New Japan Pro Wrestling and is no strangers to cross promotion.

Author's take

While LU offers a different viewing experience to the average wrestling fan and does command a decent fan base, backstage problems regarding pay and talent treatment have left a cloud over the future of the company.

A partnership now is the best thing for both companies. Johnny Mundo has already jumped ship to GFW and is expected to debut soon. Rey Mysterio is also in talks with GFW on a possible move, as revealed during the conference call itself.

The cross promotions of talents and a possible invasion angle would benefit both companies in the long run.

What do you make of this possible alliance? Sound off in the comments section.